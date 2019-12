An employee works on his computer at the new Booking.com customers site in Tourcoing, France, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that reservations site Booking.com had committed to changes in the way it presented offers to comply with EU consumer law.

The changes relate, for example, to the way the website presents hotel rooms as been the last available and offers as being time-limited and are also designed to ensure that “discounts” do indeed represent genuine savings.