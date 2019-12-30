Russian competition watchdog opens investigation into Booking.com

FILE PHOTO: Sunglasses with the logo of Booking.com at the new Booking.com customer site in Tourcoing, France, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Anti-monopoly Service (FAS) has opened an investigation into hotel reservation website Booking.com, the regulator said on Monday.

The FAS said that the company had asked hotels and hostels to offer the same prices on rival reservation websites as on Booking.com.

Booking.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If found to be in breach of Russian anti-monopoly laws the company could face a fine of between 1% and 15% of its revenue generated in Russia.

The Russian investigation follows a case against the company in the European Union, where it last week committed to bring its practices in line with EU consumer law.