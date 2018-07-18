India's online ticketing portal BookMyShow raises $100 million funding

(Reuters) - Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, owner of online movie and events ticketing portal BookMyShow, on Wednesday said it has raised $100 million in its latest round of funding from a group of investors.

The Series D funding was led by new player TPG Growth, while existing investors also participated.

BookMyShow had raised about 8.30 billion rupees ($121.07 million) from previous rounds of funding.

The company did not name the other participants in the latest funding cycle, apart from TPG Growth. Its existing investors are Stripes Group, Network 18, Accel Partners and SAIF Partners.

Avendus Capital was the financial adviser to BookMyShow and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co was the legal adviser during the latest funding round.