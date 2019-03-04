Boparan to close 27 Giraffe and Ed's Easy Diner sites: Sky News

(Reuters) - The owner of the Giraffe and Ed’s Easy Diner chains plans to shut a third of the two brands’ restaurant sites under a rescue deal, putting hundreds of jobs at risk, Sky News reported on Monday.

Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), owned by Ranjit Singh Boparan, said 27 of its 87 restaurants would be shut under a proposed deal with landlords, Sky News reported.

BRG, which also owns the Harry Ramsden restaurant chain, had been forced to seek a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) to close the stores, the report said.