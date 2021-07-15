Austrian plastics group Borealis puts nitrogen business on the block -sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Austrian plastics group Borealis has launched the sale of its nitrogen business in a potential 500-600 million euros ($591-$709 mln) deal, as it seeks to streamline operations, people close to the matter said.

The company is working with Barclays on the sale of the Nitro business, which comprises its fertilizer, melamine and technical nitrogen operations and could attract suitors such as OCI, Eurochem, Acron, Agrofert and Fertiberia, they said.

First-round offers, which could value Borealis Nitro at 5-6 times its core earnings of about 100 million, are due later this month, they added.

Borealis is 75% owned by energy group OMV, while Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala holds the remaining 25%.

OMV and Barclays declined to comment, while Borealis was not available for comment.

In 2020, Borealis’ fertilizer business had a drop in sales and profitability due to operational issues at some sites, an increase in gas prices and a delayed recovery of product prices.

This year, analysts expect fertilizer prices to average about 25% above 2020 levels on strong demand from crop growers, before easing in 2022.

Incoming OMV Chief Executive Alfred Stern had said in February that Borealis had just completed a turnaround programme in the fertilizer business, making it financially robust.

Rainer Seele, from whom Stern is taking the helm in September, said in April that he views market conditions as strongly supportive of the planned sale of the Nitro business.

($1 = 0.8466 euros)