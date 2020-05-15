May 15, 2020 / 9:50 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Auto parts maker BorgWarner sees 2020 revenue of up to $8 billion

(Reuters) - BorgWarner (BWA.N) on Friday forecast full-year net sales of up to $8 billion and said it expects to generate positive free cash flow of between $100 million and $300 million for the year.

The auto parts maker expects 2020 revenue of between $7.25 billion and $8 billion, the midpoint of which is below analysts' estimates of $7.93 billion, according to Refinitiv data. (bit.ly/2y5qtr0)

The company also said it expects full year production to fall 27% to 35% in North America.

BorgWarner last week reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter profit, while lowering its full-year sales outlook by about 23% at the mid-point to $7.63 billion, as several automakers cut production drastically due to the coronavirus crisis.

