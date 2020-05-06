Auto parts maker BorgWarner says on track to close Delphi deal this year

(Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N) said on Wednesday it was on track to complete its acquisition of smaller rival Delphi Technologies Plc (DLPH.N) in the second half of 2020, after the U.S. auto parts maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

The fate of the deal became uncertain on March 31 when BorgWarner threatened to end the agreement, after UK-based Delphi drew down on a $500 million credit line without BorgWarner’s approval.

BorgWarner said on Wednesday it has approved Delphi’ draw down of the revolver, but had amended the merger terms that reduced Delphi’s equity value by 5%.

Delphi’s shareholders will now get 0.4307 shares of BorgWarner common stock for each Delphi share, compared with 0.4534 BorgWarner shares agreed upon earlier.

The revised deal values Delphi at about $11.61 per share, or about $1 billion, representing a premium of 18.5% to its closing price on Tuesday. Delphi shareholders will own 15% of the combined company after the close of the deal, compared with 16% earlier.

The deal, BorgWarner’s biggest in at least a decade, is meant to add Delphi’s expertise in power electronics and expand BorgWarner’s portfolio in clean technologies.

BorgWarner, which makes auto transmissions, cut its full-year outlook and now expects its 2020 sales to fall about 23% at the mid point to $7.63 billion, amid several automakers cutting production drastically due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it had liquidity of more than $3 billion to support its operations through 2020.

BorgWarner did not provide details about the damage caused at its South Carolina plant last month by a tornado.

BorgWarner had disclosed extensive damage caused by a tornado at its Seneca, South Carolina plant, which makes transfer cases for some of Ford Motor Co’s (F.N) most profitable vehicles, such as four wheel-drive F-series pickups and large SUVs.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company has said it was assessing the damage, but pictures in local media have shown the plant’s support beams exposed after the roof was peeled off, missing walls, piles of twisted metal and destroyed trailers that had been loaded with parts.

BorgWarner has said insurance is expected to cover repair or replacement of the plant, as well as replacement of lost profits.

On an adjusted basis, BorgWarner earned 77 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of 50 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. But it was less than earnings of $1 per share in the year-ago period.

BorgWarner’s net sales declined about 11% to $2.28 billion, but topped the Wall Street estimate of $2.03 billion.