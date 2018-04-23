FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Offshore rig operator Borr Drilling cuts jobs in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Offshore rig operator Borr Drilling (BDRILL.OL) cut 66 jobs in Texas at the end of March, according to a state regulatory notice, as the company prepared to close on its purchase of Paragon Offshore.

The filing with the Texas Workforce Commission did not provide a reason for the layoffs.

    A Borr representative was not immediately available for comment.

    Borr, based in Oslo, Norway, offered to buy rival Paragon Offshore for $232.5 million in February and Paragon shareholders approved the deal on March 27. Borr’s chief executive officer left the company last month, citing the acquisition of Paragon.

    Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Richard Chang

