Offshore rig operator Borr Drilling cuts jobs in Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Offshore rig operator Borr Drilling (BDRILL.OL) cut 66 jobs in Texas at the end of March, according to a state regulatory notice, as the company prepared to close on its purchase of Paragon Offshore.

The filing with the Texas Workforce Commission did not provide a reason for the layoffs.

A Borr representative was not immediately available for comment.

Borr, based in Oslo, Norway, offered to buy rival Paragon Offshore for $232.5 million in February and Paragon shareholders approved the deal on March 27. Borr’s chief executive officer left the company last month, citing the acquisition of Paragon.