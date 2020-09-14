Swiss exchange Six has presented a non-binding bid for Borsa Italiana: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Swiss exchange SIX has submitted a non-binding offer for Borsa Italiana, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, joining Euronext and Deutsche Boerse in the race for the Milan-based stock exchange.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) LSE.L which bought Borsa Italiana in 2007 for 1.6 billion euros ($1.90 billion), is now trying to sell it as part of antitrust remedies to help get its $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv over the line.

Six declined to comment.