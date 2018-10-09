FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 12:44 PM / a few seconds ago

Bosch to launch van-sharing service to compete with automakers

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German auto supplier Bosch [ROBG.UL] said on Tuesday it will launch a van-sharing service in Germany this year, expanding its reach in the field of pay-per-minute vehicle rental services and pitting it against some of its automaker clients.

The Bosch logo is seen in Reutlingen, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The traditional pecking order between car manufacturers and their suppliers has been turned on its head with the emergence of smartphone-hailed rental technology, which allows clients to use vehicles by the minute without owning them.

Bosch said it will team up with toom, a subsidiary of German retailer REWE, to supply delivery vans at hardware stores, enabling clients to rent a van to transport bulky purchases.

“Bosch is growing with digital services for urban mobility. A service for sharing electric vans has huge potential for growth,” Rainer Kallenbach, president of the Connected Mobility Solutions division at Bosch said in a statement.

Bosch already runs Coup, an electric scooter rental service, in Paris, Berlin and Madrid and the alliance with toom marks a further step into the market for on-demand vehicle rental services.

Stuttgart-based Bosch has shied away from competing against traditional automakers in areas like vehicle manufacturing on fears it could alienate clients like Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Ford which buy its components and systems.

But with new rivals like software company alphabet developing fully fledged self-driving vehicles, both auto suppliers and car manufacturers are ramping up efforts to understand smartphone-based mobility as a prelude to managing fleets of robotaxis.

Self-driving cars will allow carmakers and software companies to enter the ride-hailing business without having to pay drivers.

Bosch is already collaborating with Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler to develop self-driving cars.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
