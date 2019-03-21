Coesia, Koerber to bid for Bosch packaging unit: sources

FILE PHOTO: The Bosch logo is seen in Reutlingen, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Italy’s engineering group Coesia and German industrial holding Koerber are preparing offers for the packaging machinery unit that German auto supplier Bosch has put on the block, people close to the matter said.

Private equity firms such as Triton, Bain, KKR, Cinven and Onex are also expected to hand in first bids by a pre-Easter deadline for the company which is expected to fetch a valuation of 500-600 million euros ($570-684 mln), including debt, they added.

Bosch and the bidders declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.