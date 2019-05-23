Sustainable Business
May 23, 2019 / 9:45 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Prosecutors fine Bosch 90 million euro for illicit emissions software

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Bosch logo is reflected in a semiconductor wafer in the company manufacturing base in Reutlingen, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Bosch has agreed to pay a 90 million euros ($100.21 million) fine for lapses in supervisory duties which enabled carmakers to engage in emissions cheating, German prosecutors in the city of Stuttgart said on Friday.

Privately-held Bosch, the world’s biggest automotive supplier, delivered around 17 million technical devices equipped with engine management software, including tools that allowed carmakers to manipulate emissions tests, prosecutors said in a statement.

Bosch has accepted the fine and will not appeal the decision, they added.

Volkswagen used software provided by Bosch to help the carmaker mask illegal pollution in diesel-engined vehicles.

Volkswagen has borne the brunt of penalties and fines for emissions cheating since carmakers, rather than suppliers are responsible for certifying that cars meet clean air rules.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
