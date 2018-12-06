Auto supplier Bosch sees car market stagnating in 2019

STUTTGART (Reuters) - German auto supplier Bosch expects global car production in 2019 to languish at this year’s level, the head of its core auto parts unit said on Thursday, citing a cool-down in China and lower demand for diesel cars in Europe.
“Next year will be subdued. But we do not expect a downturn,” Rolf Bulander, the head Bosch mobility solutions unit, said.
He added Bosch aimed for stronger growth in 2019 than the car market as a whole.
Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Riham Alkousaa