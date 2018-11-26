Deals
November 26, 2018

Dutch marine engineer Boskalis wins Saudi Aramco work

The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch marine engineer Boskalis said on Monday it had signed a multi-year deal with Saudi Aramco to work on the offshore facilities of Saudi Arabia’s state oil company.

Boskalis will act in a consortium with United Arab Emirates-based oil rig constructor Lamprell Plc (LAM.L) on an Aramco programe to invest $3 billion annually for six years.

Boskalis, which said its share of the deal was worth “multiple hundreds of millions” of dollars, will transport and install structures. It will also be involved in dredging and installing pipelines and cables.

