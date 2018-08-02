FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 3:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Gas leak at Bosnian hydropower plant kills three, injures one: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Three people died and one was injured in an incident on Thursday caused by a gas leak in Bosnia’s Una Kostela hydropower plant, FENA news agency reported.

“It was confirmed that there was a gas leak inside the facility,” FENA quoted a regional interior ministry spokesman as saying. He said that the injured individual is in a serious condition.

The 13.7 megawatt (MW) Una Kostela hydropower plant, located near the northwestern town of Bihac, is operated by Bosnia’s top power utility EPBiH, which said it would provide more details of the incident later.

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

