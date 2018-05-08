FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Bosnia calls Oct. 7 election, voting rules still in dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnia will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Oct. 7, the electoral commission said on Tuesday, even though rival ethnic leaders have yet to agree on voting rules for the upper house of the Bosniak-Croat Federation’s parliament.

Voters will choose Croat, Serb and Bosniak members of the tripartite presidency as well as deputies in the lower house of the national parliament plus regional presidents and assemblies, Central Election Commission (CIK) head Irena Hadziabdic said.

But without a solution to the dispute “we are facing a major problem” that could halt the operation of Federation institutions, she said, echoing the European Union’s warning last week that Bosnia was at risk of a constitutional crisis.

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Catherine Evans

