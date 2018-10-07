Serb nationalist leader wins seat in Bosnia's presidency: party

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik won the job of a Serb member in the country’s tripartite inter-ethnic presidency with 55 percent of votes, his party said based on 72 percent of ballots counted.

FILE PHOTO: People pass an election poster of Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik in Banja Luka, Bosnia, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Party spokesman Radovan Kovacevic also said that Zeljka Cvijanovic, a candidate for the president of Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic, was leading over her rivals with 55 percent of votes, based on 17.6 percent ballots counted.