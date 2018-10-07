FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 7, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Serb nationalist leader wins seat in Bosnia's presidency: party

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik won the job of a Serb member in the country’s tripartite inter-ethnic presidency with 55 percent of votes, his party said based on 72 percent of ballots counted.

FILE PHOTO: People pass an election poster of Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik in Banja Luka, Bosnia, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Party spokesman Radovan Kovacevic also said that Zeljka Cvijanovic, a candidate for the president of Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic, was leading over her rivals with 55 percent of votes, based on 17.6 percent ballots counted.

Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.