Turkish, Bosnian firms bid to build highway section in Bosnia

(This April 20 story corrects to clarify that firms were not chosen as best bidders but had submitted bids)

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Turkish and Bosnian companies submitted bids to build a section of a pan-European north-south highway, part of 250 million euro ($280 million) in construction projects planned for this year, the Bosnian regional motorways company Autoceste FBiH said.

Turkish Cengiz Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. and Bosnia’s Euro-Asfalt company applied to build a 2.65 kilometre sub-section, including a 2.47 km tunnel from Ponirak to Vraca in central Bosnia, the stretch of the Corridor VC highway which runs from Budapest to the Croatian port of Ploce.

The construction will be financed with a 50 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and grants from the Western Balkans Investment Fund, the company said on its website on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Autoceste FBiH said that an Azeri-Bosnian consortium has been picked to build a 5.3 kilometre section including a tunnel from Vranduk to Ponirak, worth a total of 76 million euros.

The company has built 105 kilometers of the 335 km-long stretch of the Corridor VC passing through Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation.