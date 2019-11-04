IMF cuts Bosnia's growth forecast to 2.8% in 2019, 2.6% next year

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has cut its forecast for Bosnia’s economic growth this year to 2.8% from 3.1% previously and to 2.6% from 3.2% in 2020, the IMF Resident Representative in Bosnia said in an interview on Monday.

“The reason for the slowdown is a weakness in European Union as well as the protracted political stalemate here, which is preventing reform implementation,” Andrew Jewell told Reuters.

Bosnia has not formed a national government and a regional government more than a year after an October 2018 election.