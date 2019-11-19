Bosnia's presidency nominates Serb PM-designate: party spokesman

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnia’s tripartite inter-ethnic presidency agreed on Tuesday to nominate economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate 13 months after an election, a spokesman for the Serb ruling SNSD party told Reuters.

Tegeltija was proposed a year ago by Bosnia’s presidency Serb member Milorad Dodik, who is also the SNSD head, but the Bosniak and Croat members on the body have been delaying his approval over differing views on Bosnia’s NATO path.

The presidency has yet to confirm the nomination.

Tegeltija, who had served as a finance minister of Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic, needs to be approved by the national parliament.