Eight workers reported injured in Bosnia oil refinery explosion

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia (Reuters) - A powerful explosion hit the Brod oil refinery in northern Bosnia near the Croatian border on Tuesday, injuring eight workers, police said.

Flames at the scene of an explosion at the Brod oil refinery in northern Bosnia are seen from Slavonski Brod, Croatia October 9, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Radio Slavonija/via REUTERS

Firefighters localised the blaze after the explosion around 9.30 p.m. (1930 GMT) at the oil-processing plant, said police spokeswoman Dragana Kerkez. She could not say what caused the explosion.

“This was a strong explosion and the detonation could be heard in Slavonski Brod,” Kerkez told Reuters, referring to the town just across the Sava River in Croatia.

She said eight workers were admitted to the Brod hospital with light injuries.

Local media reported that black smoke and an odour were moving down the river towards Croatia.

The Brod refinery is majority-owned by Russian state oil company Zarubezhneft.