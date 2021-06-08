Bosnian Serb military leader Mladic faces final verdict in genocide case

THE HAGUE (Reuters) -Appeals judges will issue a final verdict in the genocide case against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic on Tuesday, ending the last major Balkan war crimes trial before a United Nations court.

Mladic, 78, led Bosnian Serb forces during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war. He was convicted in 2017 on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes including terrorising the civilian population of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo during a 43-month siege, and the killing of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica in 1995.

Judges will start reading out their ruling at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) in The Hague.

“It’s really the last big trial. It is an endless story that many people thought would never end and now it will,” University of Utrecht historian Iva Vukusic said.

The verdict caps 25 years of trials at the ad hoc International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, which convicted 90 people. The ICTY is one of the predecessors of the International Criminal Court, the world’s first permanent war crimes court, also seated in The Hague.

Vukusic stressed that Tuesday’s verdict would be a signal not only to victims of the wars that followed the 1990s disintegration of federal Yugoslavia but to others experiencing conflict, such as people in Syria.

“It sends a message that things are possible even when it seems hopeless,” she said. Mladic evaded justice for 15 years until his arrest in Serbia in 2011.

Mladic’s son, Darko, told Serbian TV that he had spoken to his father ahead of the ruling and said he felt fit and planned to be in court. Darko said he expected his father to be acquitted.

In Sarajevo residents lamented that Mladic was still seen as a hero in the Serb-dominated region of the ethnically divided country.

Lawyers for Mladic appealed his conviction and argued the ex-general could not be held responsible for possible crimes committed by his subordinates. They asked for an acquittal or a retrial.

Prosecutors want Mladic’s conviction to be upheld, along with his life sentence.

If his conviction is confirmed on appeal, the tribunal will start looking for a host country willing to house Mladic for the rest of his sentence.

So far, 14 European countries have taken in ICTY convicts to serve out their sentences. Former Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic was transferred to a British prison last month.