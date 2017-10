AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The U.N. Yugoslav tribunal on Wednesday said is has scheduled its verdict in the war crimes trial of former Bosnian Serb Gen. Ratko Mladic for Nov. 22.

FILE PHOTO: Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic attends his trial at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) at The Hague May 16, 2012. Mladic, 70, appeared on Wednesday for his genocide trial looking confident, flashing a thumbs-up and clapping his hands as he entered the courtroom. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/Pool

Mladic is accused of crimes including genocide for his alleged role as the military leader who oversaw the massacre of more than 8,000 men and boys at Srebrenica, Bosnia in July 1995.