SoftBank in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics to Hyundai - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc to Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal were yet to be finalized, but could be valued as much as $1 billion (£760 million), the report said. (bloom.bg/2Idg55M)

Boston Dynamics’ products include Spot, a robot that navigates terrain helping in inspection tasks and Handle, for moving boxes in the warehouse.

The robot maker was bought by Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O in 2013 and sold to SoftBank in 2017.

Boston Dynamics and Hyundai did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. SoftBank declined to comment.