Edward Lifesciences pays Boston Scientific $180 million to settle patent row

(Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp has paid rival Boston Scientific Corp $180 million as part of a settlement to end all outstanding patent disputes between the companies, the medical device makers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

All pending cases or appeals in courts and patent offices between the two will be dismissed, the companies said.

Boston Scientific and Edwards Lifesciences have been in legal disputes mainly over patents covering Boston Scientific’s transcatheter heart valve, other heart devices and technology.

The companies said they would not litigate patent disputes related to transcatheter aortic valves, certain mitral valve repair devices, and left atrial appendage closure devices as part of the settlement.

Any injunctions currently in place will be lifted, the companies also said.