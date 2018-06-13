FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Medical device maker Stryker says not in talks to buy Boston Scientific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Stryker Corp (SYK.N) was not in discussions to buy rival Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N), Stryker said in a regulatory filing bit.ly/2Jy6VQB on Wednesday, two days after reports of a potential deal between the two surfaced.

“Stryker is not in discussions with Boston Scientific Corporation regarding a potential acquisition,” Stryker said on Wednesday.

Stryker’s shares rose 5.8 percent to $172.01 in premarket trading, while Boston Scientific’s shares fell 5.4 percent to $32.01.

    The Wall Street Journal had reported on Monday that Stryker had made a takeover approach to Boston Scientific.

    It was not clear whether Boston Scientific was open to a potential acquisition by Stryker, the Journal had reported.

    Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

