Boston Scientific beats profit estimates on surgical business strength

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) posted a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strength in its fast-growing MedSurg business.

The MedSurg business, which makes catheters and products to treat kidney stones, brought in 10.4 percent higher revenue of $746 million, ahead of analysts’ expectations of $735.5 million.

Boston Scientific’s cardiovascular unit, the company’s biggest, however, posted sales of $908 million for the third quarter, missing the average analyst estimate of $923 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of the company dipped 2.2 percent to $35.24 in light premarket trading.

Rival Edwards Lifesciences (EW.N) posted lower-than-expected heart valve sales on Tuesday due to weakness in Europe.

The company tightened its adjusted earnings per share forecast for 2018 to a range of $1.38 to $1.40 per share, compared with its previous guidance of $1.37 to $1.41. Analysts were expecting $1.40 per share.

The company’s net income jumped about 53 percent to $432 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Excluding items, it earned 35 cents per share, edging past Refinitiv estimates of 34 cents.

Net sales rose 7.7 percent to $2.39 billion.