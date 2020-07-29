Boston Scientific posts surprise adjusted profit as demand for elective surgery picks up

(Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) on Wednesday reported a surprise adjusted profit for the second quarter, as elective procedures slowly started picking up pace following the easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions.

Earlier this year, medical device makers like Boston Scientific warned of a sharp hit from the pandemic, but procedures have rebounded since as restrictions eased.

Larger rival Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) pointed out that elective procedures approached pre-crisis levels by June-end.

Boston Scientific’s cardiovascular unit, its second biggest, brought in revenue of $834 million in the quarter, 18.7% lower than last year, but above analysts’ estimates of $772 million.

A broad-based recovery, highlighted by all segments, was impressive, said Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar.

Net loss attributable to Boston Scientific was $153 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with net earnings of $154 million, or 11 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents per share, compared with analysts’ estimates for a loss of 2 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Cowen and Co analyst Joshua Jennings said headwinds from the pandemic should persist, but the company’s solid pipeline limits growth concerns.

Revenue fell 23.8% to $2 billion, but was ahead of estimates of $1.73 billion.