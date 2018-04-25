FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medical device maker Boston Scientific tops profit estimates, raises forecast
April 25, 2018 / 10:50 AM / in an hour

Medical device maker Boston Scientific tops profit estimates, raises forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast on Wednesday, helped by increased demand for its products including pacemakers and heart valves.

The company now expects full-year revenue between $9.75 billion and $9.90 billion compared with its previous forecast of $9.65 billion to $9.80 billion.

Boston Scientific also hiked its 2018 adjusted earnings per share forecast to between $1.37 to $1.41 from between $1.35 and $1.39.

The device maker’s cardiovascular business, which makes heart valves and clot preventing devices, earned $933 million, ahead of analyst estimates of $911.50 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s cardiac rhythm management business, which sells pacemakers and defibrillators, earned $493 million in the quarter, ahead of estimates of $481.55 million.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 33 per share, slightly ahead of analysts’ estimates of 32 cents.

Net sales of $2.38 billion beat the average Street estimate of $2.34 billion.

Boston Scientific posted a net profit of $298 million, or 21 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, versus $290 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

