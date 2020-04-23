French conglomerate Bouygues' boss cuts his 2020 pay by 25%

FILE PHOTO: The Bouygues Telecom company logo is seen at a shop in Bordeaux, France, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Martin Bouygues, the boss of family-run French conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA), said on Thursday that he and his brother Olivier will cut their total compensation by 25% in 2020 in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve decided to give up a quarter of our fixed and variable compensation for the year 2020,” Martin Bouygues said during the company’s shareholders’ meeting, held remotely.

Olivier Bouygues is the group’s deputy chief executive.