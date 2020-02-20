Bouygues wants to ensure in can work with Huawei on 5G: CEO

FILE PHOTO: The Bouygues Telecom company logo is seen at a shop in Bordeaux, France, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues will look at all options, including legal action, to ensure it has the right to work with China’s Huawei in the rollout of 5G mobile networks in France, its Chief Executive Martin Bouygues told reporters on Thursday.

France is in the early stages of rolling out its next-generation wireless technology, and the government’s stance over Huawei’s possible role still lacks clarity, according to some telecoms industry trade bodies.

Some French media outlets have reported in recent months that the company could face restrictions in several cities.