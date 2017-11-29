Cloud storage firm Box posts bigger loss in third quarter, shares fall

(Reuters) - Box Inc (BOX.N) posted a bigger loss in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, as the cloud storage provider spent heavily on marketing to fend off competition and sign up more businesses to its service.

Shares of the Redwood City, California-based Box fell nearly 10 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.

Net loss attributable to Box shareholders widened to $42.9 million or 32 cents per share in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $38.2 million or 30 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Box lost 13 cents per share, matching analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Box, which competes with privately held Dropbox, Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT.O) OneDrive and Google’s Drive, said its total operating costs climbed 21 percent to $137.4 million and sales and marketing expenses rose 22 percent.

Box had 80,000 businesses as customers in the quarter, up from 76,000 in the previous quarter.

The company’s revenue rose nearly 26 percent to $129.3 million, edging past analysts’ expectations of $128.6 million.