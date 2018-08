(Reuters) - Box Inc reported a 20.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the cloud storage provider added more customers.

The company said its net loss narrowed to $38.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended July 31 from $39.3 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $148.2 million from $122.9 million.