May 30, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Cloud storage firm Box reports 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cloud software provider Box Inc (BOX.N) reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as more businesses signed up for its service.

Redwood City, California-based Box said its revenue rose to $140.5 million in the first quarter ended April 30, from $117.2 million a year earlier.

    Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $36.6 million, or 26 cents per share, from $40.1 million, or 30 cents per share.

    Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

