Cloud storage firm Box's revenue beats estimates, shares up

(Reuters) - Box Inc’s second-quarter revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as the cloud storage provider added more customers.

Shares of the company, which have risen around 23 percent this year, rose nearly 2 percent in extended trading.

For the full-year 2019, Box also forecast an adjusted loss of between 16 cents and 18 cents per share, while analysts, on average, were expecting a loss of 18 cents per share.

Box, which competes with Dropbox Inc, Microsoft Corp’s OneDrive and Google’s Drive, signed more than 87,000 paying customers in the quarter, up from 85,000 in the previous quarter.

The company said its net loss narrowed to $38.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended July 31 from $39.3 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Box reported a loss of 5 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 6 cents per share.

Revenue rose 20.6 percent to $148.2 million, above estimates of $146.5 million.