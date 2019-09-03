Deals
September 3, 2019 / 8:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Starboard discloses 7.5% stake in Box, shares rise

(Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Starboard Value LP revealed here a 7.5% stake in cloud service provider Box Inc (BOX.N) on Tuesday, calling its shares "undervalued".

Box shares were up 7.7% at $16 after the bell.

Starboard is now the second biggest stakeholder in the company, after Vanguard Group Inc, which has a 11.41% stake as of June 30, according to Refinitiv data.

In the filing disclosing its stake, Starboard said it may talk to Box about it exploring a potential sale, as well as operational improvements.

Last week, Box reported better-than-expected second quarter revenue, but shares fell 8% in extended trading as investors were disappointed after the company reiterated its full-year earnings outlook.

