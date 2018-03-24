Boxing: Nevada State suspends Alvarez after second positive test

(Reuters) - Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez was temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission following two positive tests for the banned fat-burning drug clenbuterol, the body’s executive director Bob Bennett said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Middleweight boxer Canelo Alvarez of Mexico attends a news conference at MGM Grand hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Alvarez will meet with the Nevada Commission on April 10 for a final decision on his case, less than a month before his scheduled rematch against multiple middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on May 5.

The pair battled to a controversial draw in September.

The 27-year-old Alvarez provided urine samples in February as a part of the agreement for his second tilt at dethroning the 35-year-old Kazakh fighter and has since blamed the positive tests on contaminated meat.

Clenbuterol is sometimes illicitly mixed into livestock feed to make meat leaner.

Alvarez has a 49-1-2 record, with his only loss coming against Floyd Mayweather in 2013, while Golovkin has won 37 of his 38 bouts with the only blemish on his record the draw against the Mexican.