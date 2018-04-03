Pacquiao to fight Argentine Matthysse for WBA welterweight title

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Manny Pacquiao will fight Argentine welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse for the World Boxing Association (WBA) crown in Kuala Lumpur in July, promoter Oscar de la Hoya said.

“Signed, sealed, and delivered: Proud to officially announce that WBA welterweight world champion @MatthysseLucas will put his title on the line against @mannypacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday night July 14 (U.S. time),” De la Hoya said on Twitter.

Matthysse beat Thailand’s Tewa Kiram to win the vacant WBA welterweight belt in January and take his record to 38-4-0.

Filipino Pacquiao, 39, last fought in a unanimous points loss to Australian Jeff Horn in July last year. He is ranked second in the division and has an overall record of 57-6-2.