FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
April 3, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pacquiao to fight Argentine Matthysse for WBA welterweight title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Manny Pacquiao will fight Argentine welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse for the World Boxing Association (WBA) crown in Kuala Lumpur in July, promoter Oscar de la Hoya said.

“Signed, sealed, and delivered: Proud to officially announce that WBA welterweight world champion @MatthysseLucas will put his title on the line against @mannypacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday night July 14 (U.S. time),” De la Hoya said on Twitter.

Matthysse beat Thailand’s Tewa Kiram to win the vacant WBA welterweight belt in January and take his record to 38-4-0.

Filipino Pacquiao, 39, last fought in a unanimous points loss to Australian Jeff Horn in July last year. He is ranked second in the division and has an overall record of 57-6-2.

Reporting by Ramiro Scandalo, writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.