Boxing: CAS clears Konakbayev to run for AIBA presidency

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday upheld an appeal by hopeful Serik Konakbayev against his exclusion from next month’s vote to elect the new president of international boxing association AIBA.

CAS ordered AIBA to include Konakbayev, who had been banned from running against the only candidate — interim president Gafur Rahimov — in the list of those standing for election at the next congress, on Nov. 2-3 in Moscow.