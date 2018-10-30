FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 10:44 AM / in 27 minutes

Boxing: CAS clears Konakbayev to run for AIBA presidency

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday upheld an appeal by hopeful Serik Konakbayev against his exclusion from next month’s vote to elect the new president of international boxing association AIBA.

CAS ordered AIBA to include Konakbayev, who had been banned from running against the only candidate — interim president Gafur Rahimov — in the list of those standing for election at the next congress, on Nov. 2-3 in Moscow.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Writing by Karolos Grohmann; editing by John Stonestreet

