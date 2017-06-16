CAS rejects appeal by Russian Olympic flyweight Aloyan

(Reuters) - Russian flyweight Misha Aloyan has lost an appeal to have his 2016 Olympic boxing silver medal reinstated after he failed a drugs test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a statement that the appeal against the Dec. 8 decision by the CAS Anti-Doping division had been dismissed and his results from Rio struck off.

Aloyan failed a test for tuaminoheptane, a stimulant, after undergoing an in-competition doping control on the day of the gold medal bout.

The Armenian-born boxer was a double world champion and 2012 bronze medalist.

The appeal panel said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) anti-doping rules afforded no discretion and disqualification was a "necessary consequence" of the rule violation.

"Accordingly, the CAS Appeal Panel dismissed the appeal and the disqualification of the results obtained by Misha Aloyan at the Rio Olympic Games stands."