2 months ago
CAS rejects appeal by Russian Olympic flyweight Aloyan
June 16, 2017 / 6:30 PM / 2 months ago

CAS rejects appeal by Russian Olympic flyweight Aloyan

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Russian flyweight Misha Aloyan has lost an appeal to have his 2016 Olympic boxing silver medal reinstated after he failed a drugs test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a statement that the appeal against the Dec. 8 decision by the CAS Anti-Doping division had been dismissed and his results from Rio struck off.

Aloyan failed a test for tuaminoheptane, a stimulant, after undergoing an in-competition doping control on the day of the gold medal bout.

The Armenian-born boxer was a double world champion and 2012 bronze medalist.

The appeal panel said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) anti-doping rules afforded no discretion and disqualification was a "necessary consequence" of the rule violation.

"Accordingly, the CAS Appeal Panel dismissed the appeal and the disqualification of the results obtained by Misha Aloyan at the Rio Olympic Games stands."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

