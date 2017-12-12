Fury free to fight again as UKAD resolves anti-doping case

(Reuters) - Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is free to resume his boxing career after reaching an agreement with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) over the charges against him, the agency said on Tuesday.

File photo: Britain Boxing - Billy Joe Saunders v Artur Akavov WBO World Middleweight Title - Lagoon Leisure Centre, Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland - 3/12/16 Tyson Fury before the fight Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Fury was charged with a doping offence by UKAD in June 2016 and the anti-doping body said in a statement that the fighter had accepted a backdated two-year ban, which expires at midnight on Tuesday.

He is free to fight again once he regains his boxing license, with the British Boxing Board of Control also agreeing to the resolution, UKAD said.

A second charge against Fury over his “alleged failure to provide a sample in September 2016” has been withdrawn.

The 29-year-old, who has a 25-0 record, became WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO world champion when he beat Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 but has not fought since.

“In recognition of the retrospective counter-arguments and the risks inherent in the dispute resolution process, each side has accepted a compromise of its position,” UKAD said on its website (www.ukad.org.uk).

“The proceedings have therefore been resolved on the following basis: the anti-doping rule violations based on the reported presence of elevated levels of nandrolone metabolites are upheld.”

Fury vacated his titles and his boxing license was suspended in October 2016 pending investigation after he admitted to consuming cocaine and dealing with mental health issues.