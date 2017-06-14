FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 6:02 PM / 2 months ago

Boxing: Haye fined for misconduct around Bellew fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Boxing - David Haye v Tony Bellew - O2 Arena, London - 4/3/17 David Haye after the fight Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's boxing body fined former world heavyweight champion David Haye 25,000 pounds ($31,995) on Wednesday for his conduct in the build-up to his defeat by underdog Tony Bellew in London last March.

"Mr. Haye admitted that his behavior amounted to misconduct and brought boxing into disrepute," the British Boxing Board of Control said in a statement.

The buildup to the fight had been marked by intense news conferences and heated trash-talk between the two British fighters.

($1 = 0.7814 pounds)

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

