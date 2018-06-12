FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 11:14 AM / in 20 minutes

Former heavyweight champion Haye announces retirement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world heavyweight champion David Haye announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday following his defeat by Tony Bellew in May.

Tony Bellew vs David Haye - O2 Arena, London, Britain - May 5, 2018 David Haye looks dejected after being stopped in his fight against Tony Bellew Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

The 37-year-old Briton won 28 and lost four of his 32 fights since turning professional in 2002.

"Today I announce my retirement from professional boxing. They say you can't play boxing. Yet, as I write this retirement statement, and reflect on my time in the sport, I can't find a better way to describe the ride... ," Haye said in a statement on his website www.hayemaker.com.

“This is not the end of my story. It’s simply the start of something new.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

