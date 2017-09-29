FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boxing: Bellew vows to end Haye's career in December 17 rematch
Trump's Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Trump's Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
#Sports News
September 29, 2017 / 6:41 PM / in 20 days

Boxing: Bellew vows to end Haye's career in December 17 rematch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British heavyweight Tony Bellew has vowed to end the boxing career of former WBA world champion David Haye in their December rematch in London.

Boxing - David Haye - Hayemake Ringstar Press Conference - London, Britain - September 6, 2017 David Haye during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

The pair will meet on Dec. 17 at the O2, the same arena where Bellew beat Haye in March.

“I’ll be victorious and end Haye’s career. Another loss to me closes the curtain on the Hayemaker,” former WBC cruiserweight world champion Bellew told the BBC after the date was confirmed.

Haye, 36, was fined 25,000 pounds ($32,000) for his conduct in the build-up to the previous fight, with intense news conferences and heated trash-talk between the big men.

Bellew stopped Haye, who had suffered an Achilles tendon injury, in the 11th round of their first fight.

“Bellew somehow won the lottery in our first fight, but believe me, he won’t win the lottery twice,” declared Haye on Friday.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
