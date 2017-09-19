Boxing: Haye all set for rematch with Bellew

LONDON (Reuters) - Former heavyweight world champion David Haye said on Tuesday he was all set for a rematch with fellow-Briton Tony Bellew after losing their first meeting in March.

Britain Boxing - David Haye v Tony Bellew - O2 Arena, London - 4/3/17 David Haye in action against Tony Bellew Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

“It’s taken months of negotiating but teams have finally agreed ALL terms for #HayeBellew2,” Haye said on Twitter. “Will Bellew put pen to paper?”

Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports television that he hoped to confirm soon that the fight was on.

“Nothing is signed yet but I‘m catching up with Tony later this week and you can cross your fingers for an announcement in the next week or so,” he said.

Haye, 36, was fined 25,000 pounds ($32,000) for his conduct in the build-up to the previous fight, with intense news conferences and heated trash-talk between the big men.

Former WBC cruiserweight world champion Bellew stopped the former WBA heavyweight belt holder, who had suffered an Achilles tendon injury, in the 11th round.