Sports News
December 27, 2019 / 6:23 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Boxing: Set for February showdown, Fury, Wilder hype upcoming bout

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder took to Twitter on Friday to hype their highly anticipated rematch at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand next year, after a draw in 2018 allowed Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight title and left scores unsettled.

“After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions. I will finish what I started, and this time @Tyson_Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly,” Wilder (@BronzeBomber) wrote. “I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February.”

Britain’s Fury summed up his plans: “Watch me knock out Deontay Wilder.”

Each side of the Feb. 22 bout will get 50% of the purse, according to prior reports.

Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below