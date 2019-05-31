Wilder announces rematch with Fury on Twitter

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC World Heavyweight Title - Staples Centre, Los Angeles, United States - December 1, 2018 Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury after the fight Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

(Reuters) - WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said on Friday that contracts had been signed for a rematch with Tyson Fury after he has fought Luis Ortiz.

Fury is the only boxer that Wilder has faced and not defeated after the pair battled to a draw in December in Los Angeles.

Fury controlled much of the fight only to be knocked down twice, including one in the 12th round that looked to be the deciding blow.

“Luis Ortiz @kingkongboxing is first then Tyson Fury @Tyson_Fury Next,” Wilder said on Twitter.

Wilder, who knocked out Dominic Breazeale in May, added in a separate tweet: “All Contracts have been signed already‼️ it’s officially on.”

Fury will take on Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on June 15.