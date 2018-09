LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Anthony Joshua overcame a slow start to deliver a devastating knockout in the seventh round and defeat Russian Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, retaining his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight championship belts.

Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin - WBA Super, IBF, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Titles - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - September 22, 2018 Anthony Joshua in action against Alexander Povetkin Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

In front of about 80,000 fans, Joshua moved on to 22 fights unbeaten in his professional career by handing the 39-year-old Povetkin only his second defeat.