LONDON (Reuters) - Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua will defend his titles against Andy Ruiz Jr in New York on June, the Briton’s promoter announced on Wednesday.

Joshua, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world champion, had been scheduled to fight American Jarrell Miller but the New York State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight after Miller failed a drugs test.